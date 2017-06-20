Community Patrol volunteers needed in Hastings

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 15:22

Community Patrols New Zealand (CPNZ) is looking for more volunteers across Hastings to support patrols and help keep our community safe.

Community patrols are made up of volunteers working with Police in their own community to help deliver a safer environment for everyone to live in.

Specifically volunteers are sought for established groups in Cape Coast, Havelock North, Hastings and Flaxmere.

As a Community Patrol volunteer you will act and the ‘eyes and ears’ for Police.

Working in pairs, while on patrol you will note anything that could be suspicious and report serious incidents to Police immediately.

"Community Patrols are invaluable to Police, they keep an eye on neighbourhoods, and provide valuable intelligence to Police who cannot be everywhere at once," said Constable Greg Andrew.

Patrollers usually patrol once a month, and they also meet regularly and receive training.

Currently over 140 community patrols operate across New Zealand as part of CPNZ, a non-profit voluntary group of people who work alongside Police to help make the local community safer for everyone.

Before becoming a Patroller you will be vetted by Police and will complete a period of training.

As a Patroller you must also sign a declaration of confidentiality and agree to abide by a code of conduct before working with the patrol.

To learn more about joining a Community Patrol in your community visit http://www.cpnz.org.nz/join-cpnz/