Christchurch City Council adopts annual budget

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 17:26

Christchurch City Council today confirmed its annual budget for the coming financial year.

The 2017-18 Annual Plan includes a slightly lower-than-proposed average rates increase of 5.46 per cent, down from the 5.5 per cent increase put forward for public feedback, says Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"Importantly, this Annual Plan allows us to build a platform. I’m determined we get ourselves on a stable footing as a Council, so we can become financially resilient to unexpected challenges such as the Port Hills fire. We need to be better prepared to absorb the impacts of such events without relying solely on rates."

The final plan sets out all the projects and services the Council will provide over the next financial year, how much they will cost and where the money will come from.

For the first time in recent years, more than half the Council’s $520 million works programme is already committed to major projects, such as the Town Hall, the New Central Library, the Metro Sports Facility and other significant community assets.

"It’s very important we keep the momentum behind the city’s regeneration going," adds Mayor Dalziel.

"Following public feedback we’ve set some new priorities and, in some cases, adjusted when we plan to spend money on projects in our works programme - but we are still aiming to complete essential projects within their scheduled timeframes."

Changes made to the final Annual Plan following public feedback include additional budgeting for the Port Hills fire recovery, employing extra staff for the upkeep of urban parks, establishing a Christchurch Biodiversity Fund, and trialling a free-entry scheme for pre-schoolers visiting Council swimming pools.

To account for these changes and others, the Council has budgeted an additional $4.4 million in the final plan.

It will also work with Regenerate Christchurch to potentially fast-track regeneration planning for Southshore and South New Brighton, with a view to addressing residents’ concerns over estuary flood protection in Southshore as quickly as possible.

Mayor Dalziel says, with the Annual Plan now finalised, the Council is already switching focus to its main planning document, the Long Term Plan, for 2018-28.

"The coming financial year is the last one before we refresh the 10-year Long Term Plan. That will be the opportunity to really dig deep over the next 12 months and set the direction for the Council’s 30-year infrastructure strategy."

The Council received 1,491 public submissions on its Draft Annual Plan and heard from around 100 submitters in person during public hearings held last month.

The final version of the plan will be made available via the Council’s website, libraries and service centres in July.