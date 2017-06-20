Information sought following car v pedestrian crash in Masterton

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 20:26

Masterton Police are seeking information from the public after a crash in Lansdowne this evening where a pedestrian has been hit by a car.

The crash happened on Te Ore Ore Road outside Wairarapa Hospital at around 5.15pm.

A woman has been hit by a car and suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the incident has left the scene.

The vehicle involved is described as a black older model, possibly hatchback car.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Police believe the vehicle involved would have suffered significant damage in the crash, if you have seen this car please share this information with Police.

Information can be shared with Masterton Police on (06) 370 0300.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.