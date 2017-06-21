Corrections accused of cover up over new torture reports

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 05:39

The prisoner advocacy organisation No Pride in Prisons is "outraged" by what it sees as an attempt by the Department of Corrections to avoid transparency and undermine the Official Information Act (OIA).

The Department of Corrections recently released 9 more Crime of Torture Act reports on New Zealand prisons, commonly known as "torture reports". The release comes after 4 "torture reports" were provided to the New Zealand Herald in December 2016.

"Our chief researcher Ti Lamusse requested all these reports more than 7 months ago under the Official Information Act." says No Pride in Prisons spokesperson Emilie Rākete.

In an OIA response sent in January, Corrections stated that there were "more than 50 reports" of this nature. "The fact that Corrections chose to release only 9 reports demonstrates its utter disrespect for government transparency," says Rākete.

"To make matters worse, Corrections did not inform Lamusse that the reports had been released. Instead, Corrections decided to hide the reports in a difficult-to-find place on its website."

"Corrections has tried very hard to make itself seem transparent by putting a "press release" about the reports on its website. It is, however, clear that Corrections failed to actually send this "press release" to the media."

"This is a cover up, plain and simple. Corrections is clearly embarrassed by the content of the "torture reports." It has decided to release only the 9 reports that it thinks paint it in the best light."

"Even the few reports that Corrections has released demonstrate a reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of incarcerated people."

"In multiple reports, Inspectors found that prisoners felt threatened by guards not to complain, meaning few prisoners use the complaints system or have faith in it."

"The reports detail appalling conditions in solitary confinement cells, also known as directed segregation or separates cells. Solitary confinement is an inhumane practice."

"Violence in New Zealand prisons is rampant and unmanaged by Corrections. 68% of prisoners at Rimutaka said they had been victimised by another prisoner, and 30% felt unsafe at the time."

"Corrections continues to deny the epidemic of sexual violence in New Zealand prisons. A survey of Rolleston prisoners found 6% of prisoners had been sexually assaulted in prison."

"The reports released represent only a small fraction of the degrading and inhumane practices in New Zealand prisons."

No Pride in Prisons is calling for the release of all "torture reports" immediately. "The cover up has to end now. It is time New Zealand learns the truth about our prison system."