Police praise fans at Chiefs-Lions match

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 23:51

Waikato District Police are praising the behaviour of fans at tonight’s match between the Chiefs and British and Irish Lions in Hamilton.

Operation Lions Waikato Commander, Inspector Karen Henrikson, said the fans created "a real buzz" in the city centre ahead of the match, and it continued at the stadium.

"The crowd’s been really good, very vibrant.

There’s been loads of flags and colour and it’s been good to see the really positive engagement with our staff.

It’s the best atmosphere I’ve seen in Hamilton for a long time - probably since the last time the Lions were here."

As well as the capacity crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato, around 1000 people, including a large number of families with young children, watched the game from the Fan Zone at the Claudelands Events Centre.

Inspector Henrikson said there were no significant issues at the ground or in the city beforehand.

Two people were arrested at the stadium for fighting and Police evicted three others for intoxication and failing to follow instructions.