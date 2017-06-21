Name released following workplace incident in Rolleston

|
Police can now release the name of the man killed in a workplace incident in Rolleston on 9 June.
The man killed was 59-year-old Dayal Parbhu Patel of Christchurch.
Worksafe were notified of Mr Patel’s death at the time of the incident.
Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Patel at this tragic time.
