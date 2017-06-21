Funding approved for Auckland's Lincoln Road improvements

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:33

Transport Minister Simon Bridges is welcoming the approval of $46.4 million in advanced funding by the NZ Transport Agency to Auckland Transport for the construction of the Lincoln Road Corridor Improvements Project.

"This is great news for Aucklanders. This project will help to create a much better transport system for this rapidly growing part of the city," Mr Bridges says.

The project will include new bus lanes, improved cycling facilities and road safety improvements.

"When this work is completed, the Lincoln Road corridor will be able to safely and efficiently accommodate the movement of more people and more goods," Mr Bridges says.

"There will be significant travel time improvements for people using buses and ‘high occupancy’ vehicles, and cyclists will be able to enjoy a safer ride, separated from other traffic."

Mr Bridges says the upgrade will also provide for a new bus/transit (T3) lane in each direction, segregated ‘Copenhagen style’ cycle lanes, a solid median, upgrades to intersections and utilities and new pedestrian signals.

The Lincoln Road project will be delivered by Auckland Transport.

More information about the project, including maps and a flyover, can be found at: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/lincoln-road-upgrade/