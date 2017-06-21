World Hydrography Day celebrates efforts to map the sea floor

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:39

"World Hydrography Day is an important reminder of the need to map the sea floor," says National Hydrographer Adam Greenland.

"The theme of this year’s World Hydrography Day is ‘Mapping our seas, oceans and waterways - more important than ever.’ This is particularly true for an island nation like New Zealand, where accurate information about our waters supports shipping, tourism and commercial shipping."

Land Information New Zealand recently released a plan setting out the areas of the New Zealand sea floor that it will be mapping over the next ten years. This work will be used to create charts and navigation information and can be used for marine science.

"LINZ’s work prioritises areas where the latest navigation information will be most beneficial such as Kaikoura, where the seabed was affected by the 2016 earthquake. It will also contribute to a global goal of mapping the entire seafloor by 2030.

"We know more about the surface of Mars than we do for most of the world’s oceans. LINZ’s work is an important step in changing that."