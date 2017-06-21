Police accept Authority's report justifying shooting

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 10:50

Waikato Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s report which finds that the fatal shooting of Nicholas Marshall in Hamilton on 12 July 2016 was justified.

Mr Marshall was shot by Armed Offenders Squad officers after he presented a shotgun and attempted to shoot at them while Police conducted a search warrant at warehouse in Hamilton, after receiving information he was involved in supplying methamphetamine and manufacturing firearms.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said staff had had little choice but to respond with firearms when Mr Marshall refused requests to get on the ground and instead pointed a pump-action shotgun at them and attempted to chamber rounds.

"As the Authority noted, staff were presented with a very real risk of death or serious harm by Mr Marshall who needed to be urgently stopped," Mr Bird said.

"Due to the rapidly evolving situation, other tactical options were neither viable nor appropriate, with Mr Marshall’s actions ultimately leaving staff with no other option but to use lethal force to keep themselves and others safe, with the Authority finding that the shooting was justified.

"While this was a tragic end that nobody would have wanted, I commend the officers who responded and who acted with professionalism and considerable courage," Mr Bird said.

"This was a highly-charged and dangerous situation and I am grateful that there were no further injuries or yet more tragedy."