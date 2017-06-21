Name Release of deceased in Penrose workplace accident

|
Police can now release the name of the man that died in a workplace accident in Penrose on 15 June 2017.
He was 35-year-old Herman Topui of Auckland.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Topui’s family.
Workplace New Zealand are continuing their investigation.
