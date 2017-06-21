Answer for road safety issue at Waikawa Bay Primary School

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 10:17

A longstanding request from the families of children attending Waikawa Bay School is to be answered with the formation of safer roadside space along Waikawa Road.

During the hearing of submissions on the Council’s Annual Plan, the Waikawa Ratepayers and Residents Association appealed to the Council for a footpath to be formed between the school and Turners Road. Residents’ spokesman Hiram Taylor told councillors that concerns for pupil safety needed to be addressed.

Picton councillor Nadine Taylor says issues over neighbouring land ownership and the existence of a deep roadside drain had previously complicated the matter but a cost-effective solution had now been found.

"Instead of a big drainage, kerbing and channelling project that would have been necessary for a footpath to be constructed, we’ll retain and fill the roadside to create a 50-metre grassed berm along Waikawa Road. This should make enough space for cars to pull over and give children a safe corridor to the school, without them having to walk along the edge of a busy road."

"The community has been very patient in waiting for this road safety issue to be resolved but they’ve also been persistent in telling us that a sensible solution is needed. I’m pleased we’ve now found an answer that will create a safer space for children and parents, and one that works within the roads budget," she said.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said he was happy to see Council use its existing budgets to respond to some of the relatively small infrastructure improvements which communities considered important enough to raise during the Annual Plan process.