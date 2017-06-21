Taupo Council appoints new members to DGLT board

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 11:02

New board members Jonathan Cameron and Glyn Williams have been appointed to three year terms, replacing outgoing members Neil Gestro and Sue Sullivan.

Mr Cameron is currently the managing principal of Elevate Capital Partners, a strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions and innovation advisory business. Previously, Mr Cameron led the corporate development and planning team at Air New Zealand and has an extensive career in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and financial services at PwC and EY in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

He has developed a deep interest in New Zealand’s tourism sector and is passionate about working with organisations, business owners and management teams to build better businesses.

Mr Williams is the vice principal of Trapeze Solutions, a specialist in the electronic processing and management of development applications and building consents and the market leader in ePlanning in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

He has previously worked in the media rights market and television industry in the United Kingdom as commercial director of Arena Online Services and Attheraces television channel. Mr Williams also spent 18 months at Sky Channel in Sydney developing their mobile and interactive media services before returning to the United Kingdom to establish a new start-up mobile media rights company.

Mr Williams brings a wealth of international experience in the digital transformation space focusing on community engagement and digital marketing.

Board chair Ray Salter said he was pleased to welcome the two new members to the board.

"We are very excited to have Jonathan and Glyn join our team who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience from both here and overseas.

"Both Jonathan and Glyn’s experience will bring new and exciting ideas to the table to help utilise digital technology to market the TaupÅ District effectively, both domestically and internationally."

The appointees were selected by TaupÅ District Mayor and councillors following an extensive recruitment process. Selection criteria included business and tourism industry experience, marketing expertise particularly in the digital field, and an understanding of governance issues.