Road closed while crane rights trailer - Glenbrook Road, Kingseat

Motorists are advised that a section of Glenbrook Road in Kingseat will be closed for several hours between the roundabout at Kingseat Road and Ostrich Road.
This is to enable a crane to remove the trailer of a truck that was involved in an earlier crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
