Okororie callout

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 11:34

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Okoroire at 8:45 am on 21/6 where a 76 year old male was working in his shed and suffered a serious dislocation to his hip. St John paramedics stabilised the patient at the scene before being flown to Tauranga hospital for further assessment and treatment. The helicopter was called due to the seriousness of the injury.

