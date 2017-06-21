Update - fire in Stoke, Nelson

|
One person is unaccounted for following a house fire in Stoke, Nelson overnight.
Another person who was unaccounted for has been located safe, away from the scene.
Emergency services remain at the scene on Main Road Stoke after being called there just after 4am.
Police expect to be in a position to release more details this afternoon.
