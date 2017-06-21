Still time to lodge EQC claims for land damage following April floods

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 13:04

Anyone on the Coromandel that had land damaged from landslips or flooding during the April floods still have time to lodge a claim with the Earthquake Commission.

Event response spokesperson, Paul Walsh, says that there is still plenty of time to make a claim for the flooding that occurred when the remnants of Cyclone Debbie and Cyclone Cook passed across the country in April.

"If your land has suffered landslip, flood damage or silt inundation, and you have fire insurance for home or contents, then you can make a claim with EQC within three months of when the damage occurred," says Mr Walsh.

"For example, if your property suffered landslip damage on 5 April, you have until 5 July to lodge your claim," adds Mr Walsh.

EQC covers damage to residential land within certain limits caused by storms and floods. EQC also covers damage to home, contents and land within certain limits caused by natural landslips. Insurance companies cover house and contents damage according to the terms of their policy with the customer in the cases of storm and flood damage.

Mr Walsh says that because of the nature of the land damage in Edgecumbe, EQC is managing the clean-up in the area working alongside the Government and the Whakatane District Council.

"Our contractors are focusing on clearing silt and debris that have inundated properties, or that has got underneath houses so the house can be dried out and repaired by the private insurer where required," says Mr Walsh.

Claims can be lodged online at www.eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email - info@eqc.govt.nz, or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

More information about EQC’s cover for this year’s flood events is online at www.eqc.govt.nz/recent-events/april-floods.