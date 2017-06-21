Nursing students receive Hauora Maori Scholarships

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 13:03

Eight UCOL Bachelor of Nursing students have been awarded Ministry of Health Hauora MÄori Scholarships for 2017.

The Hauora MÄori Nursing Scholarships are for the value of $1,700 each, and are open to MÄori students studying towards a Nursing degree at a recognised New Zealand institution.

A total of 155 Hauora MÄori Nursing Scholarships were available in 2017.

The successful students were chosen based on academic achievement, honours and awards, life and work experience, commitment to MÄori health improvement, and proven leadership qualities and/or experience.

UCOL Executive Dean for the Faculty of Health and Sciences Penny O’Leary says it is great to see the number of UCOL Nursing students receiving Hauora MÄori Nursing Scholarships increase from three in 2016.

"Having eight UCOL students receive these scholarship is a sign of the quality of the students coming through our nursing degree. I trust that these scholarships will go a long way in helping our students achieve their academic goals."

Scholarship recipient Tania Frank says it is very humbling to receive a scholarship, especially as a mature student.

"I have to thank all of my lecturers. The support you get here is phenomenal. When I started at UCOL, I hadn’t been in education since I was at school, and I was having to use technology I’d never really encountered. It was quite daunting, but my classmates and lecturers helped get me through it."

"I will use the scholarship to cover travelling to class, as well as books and expenses relating to my clinical placement, which would lighten the burden of finance for my family hugely."

Tania is currently working as a caregiver at a retirement home, and plans to specialise in aged care once she completes her nursing degree.

"I started off at the retirement home five years ago as a gardener. I then worked in the laundry, the kitchen, and as a cleaner before becoming a caregiver."

"I love working with the elderly. They have such amazing stories. I believe my purpose is to give them the quality of life they want."

The UCOL Bachelor of Nursing is a three year, full-time programme offered in Palmerston North, Whanganui and Wairarapa. Enrolments are open now for the programme starting July in Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Hauora MÄori Scholarship recipients

Tania Frank (NgÄti Porou)

Mariah Nielsen (NgÄti Porou, Rongomaiwahine)

Lillie Wehi (TÅ«hoe, Tainui, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga)

Christine Rawiri (NgÄti Raukawa)

Aimee McPhee (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga)

Vicki Hazel (NgÄti Porou, NgÄi Tahu)

Zara Meijer (MuaÅ«poko)

Tarnia Nicholls (Tainui)