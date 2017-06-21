Body found following house fire in Nelson

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 14:35

The body of a person has been located in the remains of the house that was on fire in the Nelson suburb of Stoke overnight.

Formal identification of the individual is yet to take place.

Given the severity of the fire, the process of identification could take days to complete.

The second person who was earlier unaccounted for was not at the scene on Main Road Stoke at the time of the fire, and is safe.

Family of those who lived at the property have been informed.