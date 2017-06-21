Information sought following incident in Wellington

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 15:11

Wellington Police are investigating an incident from Saturday night, June 17, which has left a 53-year-old Lower Hutt man in hospital with critical injuries.

Police were called to the Arlington Street Apartment block, Mount Cook, shortly before midnight on Saturday after the man was found in the street with head injuries.

The man was treated at the scene, before being taken to Wellington Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Arlington Street Apartment block on Saturday night, and may have noticed this man, or seen anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.