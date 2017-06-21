Attestation parade for new constables - Wing 305

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:01

Fifty nine new constables will parade at the Royal New Zealand Police College this Thursday 22 June, following the completion of their studies this week.

The new constables come from diverse backgrounds, with a number of achievements behind them.

Many have represented New Zealand in various sports, with one new constable having played rugby for Croatia, and others have served in the New Zealand Army prior to joining Police.

Others have qualifications in psychology, criminology, intelligence analysis, zoology, exercise science and a vast range of other fields.

Many of the recruits begun serving their communities well before heading off to Police College.

From a volunteer firefighter, to mentoring a young boy whose father was in prison, to volunteering for Lifeline Aotearoa, the desire to help within our communities is high amongst the group.

New Constable Hayley Seddon said fostering an 11-month-old girl inspired her to join Police.

The girl came from an abusive background and was in Hayley’s care for five months.

"Helping this family is a reason that inspired me to join the Police, I felt I had the ability to help others and want to make not only a change but also a difference in my community."

Michael Baty, who will be deployed to Hawke’s Bay, says his biggest accomplishment so far has been helping to save two men in a burning car.

"I was coming home late one night when I drove around a long winding bend and spotted a car that had just crashed and was starting to catch fire.

I climbed into the burning wreck and pulled two young males out before the car was fully engulfed in flames."

In addition to these experiences, many of our new constables have been inspired by family members who are former or current Police officers.

Others have already worked for Police as an authorised officer, call takers in Police communications and more.

The new constables will be deployed across the country as follows:

District Breakdown Number

Northland 1

Waitemata 10

Auckland 11

Counties Manukau 7

Waikato 9

Bay of Plenty 1

Eastern 6

Wellington 9

Tasman 1

Canterbury 4

Awards to be presented during tomorrow’s Attestation parade:

- The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership (in recognition of outstanding potential to lead self and others) is awarded to Constable Christopher Clarke - posted to Wellington District.

- The Minister’s Award for First in Wing is awarded to Constable Daniel Hayden - posted to Auckland City District.

- The Patron’s Award for Second in Wing is awarded to Constable Leah Temesvari - posted to Counties Manukau District.

- Constable Temesvari is also awarded the Prevention Award (for demonstration of operational skills and prevention practices).

- The Response Award (for demonstration of safe practices and tactical skills) is awarded to Constable Simon Lawrence - posted to Canterbury District.

The Attestation Parade for Wing 305 will take place at the Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday 22 June at 2pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Wing Patron Rebecca Kitteridge, and other members of the Police Executive.