Meth, firearms and ammunition seized in Western Bay of Plenty

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:26

Western Bay of Plenty Police have seized methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition today following the execution of a number of search warrants.

The search warrants were executed at addresses in Tauranga, Papamoa and Maketu and were targeting methamphetamine suppliers.

As a result of the search warrants Police have seized 2kg of methamphetamine, high-powered firearms and ammunition.

While inquiries to locate and speak with those involved is ongoing Police are confident criminal charges will result from today’s seizures.

- Detective Sergeant Paul Barron