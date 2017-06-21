Meth, firearms and ammunition seized in Western Bay of Plenty

|
Western Bay of Plenty Police have seized methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition today following the execution of a number of search warrants.
The search warrants were executed at addresses in Tauranga, Papamoa and Maketu and were targeting methamphetamine suppliers.
As a result of the search warrants Police have seized 2kg of methamphetamine, high-powered firearms and ammunition.
While inquiries to locate and speak with those involved is ongoing Police are confident criminal charges will result from today’s seizures.
- Detective Sergeant Paul Barron
