Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:30

Take a look at the design plans for the upgraded Whitianga Town playground.

Here's a first look at the design plans for the new playground at the Esplanade, which is part of Stage Two of the Whitianga Town Centre upgrade.

"We've worked with local parents with children who use the playground, to get input into the lay-out and type of play equipment to be used," says Andrew Boden, our project manager for the Town Centre upgrade. "The play equipment needs to meet new health and safety standards, and we've also tried to factor in some form of play for different age groups and accessibility levels."

The new playground will be divided into three sections. The section closest to the public toilets will be a sand play zone, with The Jolly Roger boat to be replaced by a newer, more interactive version based on the wreck of the "Buffalo". There'll also be sand-style play equipment like a treasure chest and digger.

In the main play zone, a large custom multi-play unit is being installed, along with a see-saw, in-ground trampoline and several types of swings to cater to different ages and accessibility levels. The existing large net climber will remain, along with the supernova spinner, which will be moved slightly.

The third section will be a water play zone with water troughs, dispensers and a water channel with gates.

Around the perimeter of the three zones will run a mini-scooter track. New fencing and soft fall matting will also be installed.

"We’re talking to different organisations about potential for sponsorship of some of the play pieces and sections of the playground to off-set costs," says Mr Boden. "Partnership funding has been extremely successful, as seen in the upgrade of the Porritt Park playground in Thames," he says.

The cost of Stage Two of the Town Centre upgrade, which includes the playground, is approximately $718,000.

"We'll now start the process of putting Stage Two of the project out for tender, which will give us a better indication of when work is likely to start, which realistically we expect will be early next year," says Mr Boden.

Update on Stage One of the Whitianga Town Centre upgrade.

The first stage of the Town Centre development is the upgrade of Albert St (from Hannan Rd to Campbell St) including a plaza on Taylor's Mistake. The tender process for Stage One has now closed, with four tenders received.

"The project team is now reviewing all the tenders and following up some queries and clarifications," says Mr Boden. "Again we anticipate work on Stage One will start early next year".

Skate park at Taylor's Mistake

The existing skate park sits behind the Town Hall, alongside Taylor's Mistake, but is not part of the Town Centre upgrade project. Right now there is no ratepayer funding budgeted for a replacement skate park, however the Mercury Bay Community Board is working on the development of our Council’s 2018 - 2028 Long Term Plan for Mercury Bay, which could factor in some budget to contribute to this.

"We are definitely looking into it," says Rekha Percival, Deputy Chair of the Mercury Bay Community Board. "We have to be realistic and if the community really wants this, it will need to be a partnership project with fundraising and sponsorship input."

This has also worked successfully in Thames with the recently opened Powerco Skate Park.

Meanwhile, a Whitianga Skate Park Stakeholders Working group has been established by local community members who are meeting with the Community Board and Council staff about how to progress plans for the development of a new park.

In the meantime, thanks to local volunteers, the existing skate park got some TLC, with some rotten boards underneath the ramp being replaced over the weekend. The Mercury Bay Community Board contributed $3k in funds to pay for the materials.