Ambitious road safety goal welcomed by cycling advocates

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 17:00

Cycling advocates have welcomed a decision by Hamilton City Council to set an ambitious goal for road safety: zero deaths.

"We congratulate Hamilton City Council on adopting a goal of zero deaths from traffic crashes within 10 years," said Claire Sherrington, Deputy Chair of Cycling Action Network.

"The Council has said it is no longer acceptable to have deaths on city streets."

"We think this is a first for New Zealand."

Until 20 June, the Council's goal was to reduce road deaths over the next decade to below 38, the number for the last decade. But after hearing a submission by Cycle Action Waikato Chair, Peter Bos, the Council revised the figure to zero.

"This is the right thing to do, and is consistent with a global shift towards Vision Zero," said Claire Sherrington.

The Vision Zero traffic safety system prioritises safety above economic or other goals.

"It's the duty of Councils to protect all citizens. Life and health can never be exchanged for other benefits within society."

Peter Bos said Cycle Action Waikato is looking forward to this policy directive turning into action that will save lives.

"Hamilton City has set a new standard for road safety in New Zealand. Will other cities follow?"

The transport safety goal is part of the Access Hamilton Strategy, which lays out transport priorities for the next 30 years.