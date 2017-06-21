Policy for fast housing development ready for public feedback

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 17:08

Hamilton City Council’s draft Special Housing Areas Policy will be open for public feedback from Thursday 22 June to Friday 14 July.

The community will be able to provide feedback on the draft Policy which sets the criteria for defining Special Housing Areas (SHAs). SHAs are proposed areas of land (including sites not currently zoned for residential) in the city that can be put forward for housing development by landowners or developers for consideration by the Council.

If accepted, the Council can then recommend the proposal to Government for approval which would enable fast track consenting processes on these sites.

Hamilton City Council’s Economic Growth and Planning Manager Luke O’Dwyer says it’s important the community have an opportunity to be involved with defining the criteria.

"While it is not an official requirement to have a policy in place, it will provide a clear and consistent framework and provide certainty for developers and the community about what can be considered as an SHA," says Mr O’Dwyer.

"Defining Special Housing Areas (through the policy) is a way for the Council to deliver on its commitments for increased housing supply and affordability outlined in the Housing Accord.

Hamilton City Council and the Government signed a Housing Accord in December 2016 as a way to increase housing supply and improve housing affordability in Hamilton.

To read more, visit: Hamilton.govt.nz/housingaccord