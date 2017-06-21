Canterbury principals recall disgraceful school closure process

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 19:17

The Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association acknowledges the overdue apology from the Ministry of Education for their poor management of the closures and mergers of schools following the 2011 earthquakes but will wait to see whether words translate into change.

CPPA president, Marg Trotter, is delighted with the findings of the Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, and says that they mirror precisely the concerns that every Canterbury principal has held from the day the ‘bombshell’ was dropped in September 2012.

"We were braced for bad news," said Trotter, "but affected school leaders were completely blindsided by the then Minister of Education, Hekia Parata. Schools were literally labelled with different coloured stickers as they arrived, which they later learned indicated survival, closure or merger. Principals could not fathom the scale, scope, and complete absence of consistency in the decision making. There were schools slated for closure that had suffered no damage, had lost no students, and were totally unprepared for such devastating news," she said.

"The period that followed was no better," said Trotter. "Schools that could mobilise their communities and use other influences fared better. In some cases they saved their schools from closure using what felt like political influence," she said.

"This created a perception of unfairness, and a real sense of being dealt to, especially for those in the eastern suburbs. It felt as though an opportunity was being seized and used as an excuse to rationalise schools. There was also a lack of confidence in the numbers and the data that were being used to justify decisions," said Trotter.

Canterbury schools continue to deal with the impact of the earthquakes, with significant behaviour challenges and increased complexity. The CPPA now looks forward to recording with the Ministry the lessons hopefully learned, which relate to more than just closures and mergers, and should consider all decisions which will impact on a school and its community of parents, staff, and children. "Canterbury schools continue to need extra support at a time when vital resources are being reduced," said Trotter. "The apology remains meaningless without positive action and real change."