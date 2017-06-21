Serious crash on Main Road, Tawa near Wellington

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on Main Road in Tawa, Wellington.
A car has hit a pedestrian just before 6:00pm this evening.
The pedestrian, a 79-year-old male, has since died.
The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, with diversions in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.