Serious crash on Main Road, Tawa near Wellington

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 19:51

Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on Main Road in Tawa, Wellington.

A car has hit a pedestrian just before 6:00pm this evening.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old male, has since died.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, with diversions in place.