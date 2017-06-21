Police seeking information following Palmerston North robbery

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 22:25

Palmerston North Police are seeking information from the public following a robbery in West End this evening.

The robbery occurred shortly after 6.30pm at the Westend Store on the corner of Botanical Street and College Street.

The offender has arrived at the scene on a bicycle arriving from the town end of College Street.

The offender has entered the store and threatened the female store owner and demanded money.

After taking cash the offender has fled the store and been confronted by a male store owner on the street outside the store.

The male has been assaulted and has suffered injuries that require hospital treatment.

After assaulting the male store owner the offender has fled the scene by bike down College Street heading towards the town centre.

The offender is described as female, aged 25-30 years of medium to large build and 160cm in height with black hair.

At the time of the robbery the offender was wearing a dark coloured sweat shirt and light coloured pants.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen any suspicious activity in the area of Westend Store this evening.

"The store is on a busy intersection and it is likely someone would have seen the offender approaching or leaving the scene or the assault outside the store," said Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson.

"The offender would have been in an agitated state after the robbery and would have been on edge.

If you know who this person is or saw anything in relation to the robbery please call Police."

If you have any information in relation to the robbery please call Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.