Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 21:44

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

