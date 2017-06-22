Free computer training programme available at Stratford Library

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 10:03

Free computer training courses for the community are being launched this week at the Stratford District Library.

Stratford District Council has partnered with the 20/20 Communications Trust to bring digital literacy classes to the Stratford community for residents with basic or no computer skills.

Kate Whareaitu Director Community Services says, "While the library currently provides access to computers and the internet, with Ultra Fast Broadband soon becoming available in Stratford, Council is supporting the initiative to ensure that all residents have the skills to use digital technologies and participate in community life online."

"The programme offers a wide range of computer essentials from word processing and emailing, to using Google, the internet and social networking sites like Facebook.

These all help to build digital literacy and confidence," says Kate.

The free two hour long classes began on Tuesday 20 June and will be run twice a week. To register call in and see the team at the library, call them on 06 765 5403 or go online to www.steppingup.nz. Classes will be advertised on Council’s website www.stratford.govt.nz, the Library’s Facebook page and in the Stratford Press.