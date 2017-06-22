Short detour in place around Waipara rail crossing

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:10

KiwiRail’s upgrade work on the rail level crossing at Waipara, State Highway 7, part of the new Picton to Christchurch Alternate Route, will create detours for drivers from this Monday, 26 June until Thursday, 29 June.

Lee Wright, Journey Manager for the NZ Transport Agency, says the detour through Waipara township via SH1, Johnston Street and Glenmark Drive will add about five minutes to journey times.

"This is a short, localised detour so we ask drivers to build in extra time and slow down through Waipara village," she says.

KiwiRail’s contractor, Downer, will monitor the detour route 24 hours a day and may use Stop/Go operators to manage congestion.

The work involves a full upgrade of the rail crossing and road approaches. Rubber matting will be installed between the tracks, which will improve access across the railway for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. The work is taking place now to take advantage of the reduced use of the railway line due to the Kaikoura/ Waiau earthquake.

"State Highway 7 now carries a lot more traffic which will mean more noise and disruption for local people," says Ms Wright. "Thanks to all drivers for slowing down and being patient through Waipara next week."

The crossing is expected to be open again on Thursday, 29 June.

