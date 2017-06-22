Lower Hutt mayor calls on government to support roading improvements

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:20

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace is calling on central government to show support for the region’s roading, citing increased congestion across the network and the strategic importance of efficient roads for resilience and economic growth.

Mayor Wallace is calling on the Government to do all it can to get behind the Petone to Grenada Link Road.

"NZTA tells us Petone to Grenada is important to the whole Wellington region.

"It will provide faster and more reliable journeys between the Hutt Valley and Porirua, facilitate economic growth, and improve resilience in the event of a natural disaster."

Mayor Wallace says that recent accidents have highlighted how necessary the new road is.

"Last Saturday a small accident on State Highway 2 near Petone caused gridlock for more than two hours.

"I saw this gridlock for myself. Had the Petone to Grenada Link Road been there, it would have reduced pressure on surrounding roads and enabled people to get to their destinations much more easily."

Mayor Wallace is also calling for central government to signal its support for the Cross Valley Link Road to provide an east-west connection across the Hutt Valley. He says Hutt City Council is working closely with NZTA on progressing the Cross Valley Link, however recognition from the Government that this project is essential for the resilience and growth of the whole region is needed.

"The Seaview/Gracefield area is the region’s largest commercial/industrial area and efficient transport links are essential to encourage business growth. High levels of congestion on the Esplanade are stifling that potential. Growth, which is occurring in Lower Hutt generally, and the Petone area in particular, is likely to exacerbate this congestion issue.

The Esplanade is critical to the region’s bulk fuel and bulk water supplies, but is high-risk, being susceptible to earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction.

"The Government needs to consider this issue urgently. The safety of Hutt residents and the economic and social resilience of the region would be greatly enhanced by the development of an alternative east west connection across the Hutt Valley."