LGNZ welcomes new move to deal with end-of-life tyres

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:36

A new National Environmental Standard to deal with New Zealand’s millions of waste tyres is an excellent step towards reducing the harmful impacts of used tyres.

The Government this morning announced the new Standard which will prohibit stockpiles of waste tyres of over 200m3 - 2500 car tyres - without a council consent dealing with the environmental issues of leachate, fire risk, vermin and insects, visual amenity and a bond for future disposal.

A wider plan also includes funding to create a nationwide collection and shredding operation and provides a large scale end use by installing technology to enable waste tyres to be used in cement manufacture.

LGNZ President Lawrence Yule says waste tyres have been an issue for councils and their communities for many years.

"Stockpiles of tyres pose a significant threat to the environment, are an eyesore and place a financial burden on ratepayers having to clean up sites where end-of-life tyres have been stored inappropriately," Mr Yule says.

"No one wants to see a tyre fire break out in their area or have tyres leaching contaminants into the environment so it is pleasing to see the Government take action in this area."

Mr Yule says providing funding to Waste Minimisation New Zealand for a collection and shredding operation, and the grants to several companies looking to utilise the shredded tyres means there is an outcome for the tyres.

"The number of tyres coming into New Zealand is increasing and more will need to be done to deal with those at the end of their life, but this is a great step forward."