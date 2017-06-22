Retail NZ welcomes soft plastics recycling to Dunedin

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:17

"Plastic bags are a key part of packaging everything from chocolate wrappers to potato chip bags, and the extension of the Soft Plastics Recycling Programme to Dunedin means that residents can now return all scrunchable plastics to Countdown, New World, Pak N Save and The Warehouse stores," Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s General Manager for Public Affairs, said today. "The extension of the programme means that Dunedinites now join residents of Auckland, the Waikato, Wellington and Canterbury in having a viable option for the return and recycling of soft plastics including, but not limited to, plastic bags.

"Plastics are often used in packaging because they are safe for food, hygienic and lightweight. The Soft Plastics Recycling Programme helps reduce the environmental impact of plastic by diverting scrunchable plastics from landfill, and is a success, with volumes growing substantially over the last 18 months. Retail NZ hopes the programme will be as successful in Dunedin as it has been elsewhere in the country, and we expect Kiwis will be increasingly keen to make use of the service as they learn more about it".