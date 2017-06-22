RSA thanks volunteers for making a difference to communities

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:22

The Returned and Services’ Association is one of the thousands of volunteer-powered organisations throughout New Zealand celebrating those who give their time to contribute to their communities this Volunteer Week.

About 1.2 million people nationwide give their time every year to help in their communities. The annual celebration of those who give their time to help other is coordinated by Volunteering NZ.

RSA National President BJ Clark says he’s proud that RSA is a truly grassroots and volunteer-led organisation. Every year, tens of thousands of RSA volunteers support and remember those who have served and sacrificed.

"Getting stuck in to help out those around us is one of those defining Kiwi traits - and this needs recognition and celebration.

"Many of those in our organisation have first-hand experience of communities ripped apart by conflict, dominated by warlords and the rule of the gun. We don’t want this here. Helping those who need it, and building strong communities where we look after each other - these are what make this a place worth living in.

"For the RSA, our volunteers look after everything: from weeding local war memorials to making and distributing New Zealand’s symbol of remembrance, the Anzac Poppy.

"Our national support network is made up of people who give their time to help others in challenging situations. They do everything from looking out for the children of military personnel deployed overseas, helping veterans struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries and other combat trauma, to sourcing firewood or fixing leaky roofs for older veterans, or their widows.

"Looking after yourself and your family is hard enough - so when people take on wider responsibilities and give more to the community, this deserves recognition, celebration and respect. The more we continue to grow this spirit of helping others, the stronger our communities will become," Clark says.

National Volunteer Week 2017 runs from 18 to 24 June.