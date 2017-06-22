International award for film tutor and script writer

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:23

A film with a script written by Wellington film-maker Costa Botes who teaches screen writing and documentary making at Massey’s Wellington campus has won best short film at a Japanese film festival.

Botes, who teaches at the School of English and Media Studies , and director Zoe McIntosh’s 15 minute film The World In Your Window was awarded first prize at the festival Short Shorts in Tokyo.

It follows hard on the heels of being awarded the student prize in the international section of the Clermont-Ferrand short film festival in France in March.

Jurors described Botes’ script about a son helping his father recover from the grief over his wife’s death, as a " real visual poem". The film praised for "the breath of humanism and tolerance that emerges," will have its New Zealand premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival next month.

Botes is a long-time independent filmmaker with experience in short films, TV and features. More recently, he has specialised latterly specialising in long form documentaries along with his academic teaching

"For me having been a free-lancer for 35 years it’s quite a culture shift."

While the reality of making films was a long way from the glitz and glamour often portrayed in the industry, entering and then being acknowledged for such awards remained "incredibly special".

"It’s all about creating a buzz around your work. It can make a very tangible difference too."

It is the fifth time Botes has worked with McIntosh who has had approaches that could soon see her make her first full-length feature film.

Botes seek to inspire his own students with his own experiences and encourage them to also enter screen-writing and documentary-making competitions.

"Any opportunity to validate yourself is good as you can be working a long time and I think [film-making is] about being able to meet an audience."

He sees his own role as being more about creating an atmosphere of trust rather than just applying academic rigour to the task of teaching the craft.

His style clearly works Last December one of his students, Alice Guerin, was presented with the Weta Digital Award at the annual Outlook for Someday Awards - a sustainability film project open to budding filmmakers aged under 25. At the time she credited Botes’ advice and support in helping make her own film project.

Teaching is just the latest skill Botes has added to a resume of film-based work dating back more than 30 years.

After graduating from llam School of Fine Arts in Christchurch he and Peter Jackson eventually crossed paths and collaborated on the made for TV spoof film Forgotten Silver. Other works in Botes’ back catalogue include Act of Kindness, a story of a young Kiwi’s search in the streets of Rwanda for a homeless crippled beggar who years earlier had helped him out of a potentially risky predicament and editing and producing Lost in Wonderland about iconoclastic lawyer Rob Moodie who made headlines last decade when arguing a case in court while wearing a dress.

He encourages his students to seek out their own documentary film subjects noting that it’s a definite advantage if the filmmaker has regular access to their subject.

Despite entering the movie industry industry at a time of upheaval triggered by streaming services and growing instances of film piracy, Botes says today’s budding film-makers still have plenty of opportunity to make their own mark.

"I tell them if you’re good enough, have talent, persevere and work hard you have every chance."