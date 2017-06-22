Remarkables Residences goes on market in Queenstown

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:30

Remarkables Residences housing development goes onto market in Queenstown

A $200m luxury residential development in Queenstown goes onto the market today (Thursday June 22) with the launch of a full display suite at Five Mile Centre.

The development is being driven by Singapore-based developers GYP Properties Pte Ltd and marketed by the Bayleys Realty Group.

Remarkables Residences, a range of three to five-bedroom multi-storey townhouses, will be constructed in Queenstown’s Frankton Flats area.

Master-planning ensures they will be surrounded by a wide array of lifestyle amenities, including retail and dining.

Stages one and two are now on the market, with finalised price ranges for these stages between $860,000 to $985,000.

Registrations of interest through Bayleys Real Estate have been extremely enthusiastic, with forty percent of Stage One already sold down in the pre-launch stage.

Buyers to date have come primarily from the local and Auckland markets, and indications show they’re being bought as holiday and permanent homes, or specifically for rental purposes. Bayleys Project Sales Manager John Greenwood said the company was "delighted" with the response.

"These very unique townhouses are designed to meet a market demand for accommodation at a reasonable value in Queenstown. These aren’t your normal two-bed, two-bath townhouses, that don’t work for families or assist the chronic shortfall for good quality accommodation for the area.

"There is a wide variety of house designs and configurations available with three to five bedroom options to choose from. They’re architecturally-designed homes that include enough bathrooms for privacy and enclosed garages for storage or vehicles.

"All of this starting at $860,000, and with nothing over $1m, represents fantastic value for an investment either in a buyer’s lifestyle or as an income generator."

Some of the houses have additional studio or office spaces, making them flexible enough to suit a range of potential buyers.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year and the first homes will be completed in early 2019.

Mr Greenwood said there had been a "significant" lift in buyer enquiry as Bayleys geared up to go on-market. To cater for that interest, a display suite at Five Mile Centre will be open 10am to 4pm daily with local realtors Sheryl Williams and Mark Martin from Bayleys Queenstown available to meet all potential buyers. To register interest or request further information go to www.remarkablesresidences.co.nz