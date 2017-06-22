Michael King sculpture to be unveiled

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:39

A commemorative sculpture celebrating historian, author and biographer Michael King, OBE, will be unveiled on the Porirua waterfront on Saturday 1 July 2017 at 8am.

All are welcome to attend the unveiling, which will take place on the Wineera Drive waterfront (just north of the back of the Warehouse). NgÄti Toa Rangatira and Council KaumÄtua Taku Parai will open the ceremony with a karakia, which will be followed by short speeches from Mayor Mike Tana and the Arts Council before the official unveiling. There will be refreshments at PÄtaka after the event.

The sculpture, designed by Arts Council member Michael Bennington, will form another step in the Porirua City’s Writers’ Walk, a project which reflects the rich legacy of writers and poets who have lived and worked in the city.

A quote featured on the sculpture from King’s Being Pakeha Now firmly places the new commemoration in its local environment - King lived and worked in Paremata for a number of years and sailed and fished around the PÄuatahanui Inlet.

"The Writers’ Walk is a joint Porirua Community Arts Council and Porirua City Council initiative, which aims to install at least one Writers’ Walk commemoration each year over five years," says Porirua Arts Council Chair Judy McKoy.

"After much consultation , the Arts Council has selected the writer and liaised with the family over the text used and guided the design of the sculpture. Porirua City has provided the important back-end engineering and manufacturing support, along with funding as part of the city’s Annual Plan," says Ms McKoy.

The sculpture is in the form of a very large window as might be found in a beach-side bach of the time - facing out into the harbour and looking across to Paremata and the hills beyond.

For those keen for more background about the author and his work, a QR code on the information bollard nearby links to the Writers’ Walk page on the Arts Council website.

"Michael King was a phenomenal story teller who gave us a window to other worlds. Representing his work in an innovative way like this reminds us all of the contribution he and other Porirua writers have made to our country’s nation building. I can’t wait to see the Writers’ Walk develop further," Mayor Mike Tana says.

Already installed is a Pou commemorating the wordsmith Te Rangihaeata at the corner of Wineera Drive and Titahi Bay Road. The Pou is a NgÄti Toa/ City Council project launched in 2015 and marks the start of the walk.

Local writer Patricia Grace DCNZM was honoured in 2016 with a three metre high sculpture inscribed with a quote from her 1986 novel Potiki. An artistic installation honouring Alistair Te Ariki Campbell is the next planned stage of the Writers’ Walk, which is already attracting interest from school groups and visitors to the city.

Writers currently being considered for future installations include Briar Grace Smith, Sam Hunt, Adrienne Jansen, Alison Wong, Louis Johnson, Elizabeth Knox, Gary McCormack, and children’s authors Juliette MacIver and Jack Lasenby.