Police investigate aggravated robbery in Petone

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:47

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises on Jackson Street, Petone.

A man entered the TAB, between Scholes Lane and Nelson St, at 7.55pm last night. The offender was armed with a knife and was involved in a scuffle with the employee, who was unhurt.

Two patrons intervened and stopped the offender, who was still carrying the knife.

One of the patrons received a superficial laceration to his right forearm, before the offender left via the front doors and south onto Nelson Street.

The perpetrator took an unknown amount of cash from the TAB.

No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw an offender matching the following description:

Caucasian, 30-40 years old, approximately 1.8 metres tall, clean shaven, wearing dark clothing.

As part of the inquiry, Police are examining CCTV.

Forensic teams have this morning been conducting a scene examination.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Hutt Valley Police on 04 381 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

While we understand why the patrons intervened, for their own safety, we advise people not to resist a robber.

People’s lives and safety are worth more than money.

Police are talking to the people who were at the premises last night and will continue to support them following the aggravated robbery.