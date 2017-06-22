Christchurch Police investigate Lane Street robbery

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:51

Christchurch Police are investigating a robbery which occurred on Lane Street, Woolston early this morning.

At approximately 7:15am, two offenders forced their way into a residential address and threatened the occupants, before leaving with two phones and a sum of cash.

Detective James Haigh would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may be able to provide information on the offenders:

First offender:

Male in his 30s, approximately 180cm tall and of solid build.

He was wearing a brown scarf, partly covering his face.

Second offender:

Male in 30s, approximately 5ft 6", and of a medium-chubby build.

He was wearing a blue hoodie and a brown scarf, partly covering his face.

Both offenders were wearing dark-coloured clothing and are described as Maori or Samoan.

"At this stage, Police believe this was not a random incident and that the address was targeted for some reason," says Mr Hague.

"While a scene examination and further enquiries are underway, further information is not available at this time."

Any information which may assist the investigation should be shared with Detective James Haigh at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.