New Corrections officers from around the world

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 13:25

Corrections Minister Louise Upston has welcomed nearly 60 new frontline Corrections officers from all over the world who graduated today.

The latest cohort includes officers from Sri Lanka, China, India, Tonga, South Africa, the Cook Islands, the Czech Republic and the UK.

"New Zealand is a culturally diverse nation and we are keen to have officers who also represent that diversity," Ms Upston says.

"The priority of our Corrections staff is to keep the public safe but the life skills and work experience these officers bring will be hugely valuable in the rehabilitation and reintegration of our prisoners.

"Getting the right people is important to Corrections, which seeks people who will be role models and demonstrate the highest levels of integrity and credibility at all times."

Upper Hutt woman Moana Fox was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award for the all-round excellence she displayed throughout training.

Ms Fox has been actively involved in sports management and supporting youth in Upper Hutt. She is also a regional netball umpire and coached Wellington’s Under-15 and Under-17 teams for five years, as well as being coach of the New Zealand Deaf Women’s Netball team.

"Moana is described as a great team player who is calm, wise and inspires people to be better leaders," Ms Upston says.

"As with Corrections’ other recruits, I am delighted Moana has brought her many skills and experience to the team."

The new graduates will work at Northland, Mt Eden, Spring Hill, Waikeria, Rimutaka, Arohata, Christchurch Men’s and Christchurch Women’s Prisons.