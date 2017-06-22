Last week for local board plan feedback

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:45

Feedback on Auckland Council’s 21 draft local board plans 2017 closes on Friday 30 June - so don’t miss the chance to have your say on the future of your community.

Developed every three years, local board plans set the direction and the priorities local boards will focus on. The plans cover everything from local parks and playgrounds to sports facilities, town centre development, protecting the environment, community events and more.

Local board plans also influence how local boards provide input into Auckland Council’s regional strategies and plans, such as the 10-year budget, and the way in which local boards work with other organisations for the benefit of local communities.

Auckland Council’s General Manager of Local Board Services, Karen Lyons, says the draft plans are based on the ongoing feedback and ideas from people about what they most want in their community.

"It could be more places to play sport, improving our parks, holding more free events, or any number of things that make communities better places to live," she says.

"Now the local boards want to know if they’ve got it right, if they’ve missed anything out, or if the community’s priorities have changed.

"Don’t miss the opportunity to help shape the future of your local community and neighbourhood - go to shapeauckland.co.nz to have your say."

Feedback forms and the full draft local board plans can be found online at shapeauckland.co.nz. They are also available at libraries, service centres and local board offices.

After consultation closes on June 30, the local boards will review all feedback and use it to help shape the final local board plans. The final plans will be adopted by October 2017.