Missing rifle magazine located

The rifle magazine that was reported lost yesterday following the execution of a search warrant in Napier has now been located.
It has been located by Police and early indications are that it has not been tampered with.
The magazine was located this morning on Marine Parade.
While an internal review of the incident is ongoing, Police are not in the position to comment any further
