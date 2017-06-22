Library events in July

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:06

With school holidays during July some exciting KidsFest events are available to book now, and a number of regular programmes will take a break. The eCollections sessions and a variety of library displays will continue.

Book clubs, Paws for Reading, Storytime, Rhymetime, Libraries eCollections sessions will all take a break over the school holidays.

Your Library eCollections

Drop-in sessions covering different eCollections topics will continue to be held at Selwyn Libraries.

BorrowBox

Monday 3 July Lincoln 10.30am, Wednesday 5 July Darfield 1pm

This free eCollections session will be about BorrowBox, a growing collection of eAudiobooks. You can listen to over 1,000 eAudiobooks anywhere, any time! See www.selwynlibraries.co.nz for more information.

The Library Catalogue

26 July to 2 August, all libraries

Wednesday 26 July, Leeston Library, 10.30am

Friday 28 July, Rolleston Library, 1.30pm

Monday 31 July, Lincoln Library, 10.30am

Wednesday 2 August, Darfield Library, 1pm

Learn more about the library catalogue and ask any question you’ve ever wanted to know. See www.selwynlibraries.co.nz for more information.

KidsFest

Explore: Write! With the School for Young Writers

Darfield Library, Monday 10 July 10am-12pm (Year 5-7), 1-3pm (Year 8-10)

Rolleston Community Centre Lounge, Monday 17 July 10am-12pm (Year 5-7), 1-3pm (Year 8-10)

Explore the back of your eyeballs, the far reaches of your brain, the warmth of your heart, the depths of your imagination. Make the winter holiday memorable with tutors from the School for Young Writers and expedition leader James Norcliffe, award-winning writer for young readers and one of our finest poets.

Email young.writers@xtra.co.nz to book. Cost $20 per person.

Explore: K’NEX! With Science Alive!

Rolleston Library Tuesday 11 July 10-11.30am

Darfield Library Tuesday 11 July 1.30-3pm

Leeston Library Wednesday 12 July 10-11.30am

Lincoln Library Wednesday 12 July 1.30-3pm

Become an engineer for the day with 90 minutes of K'NEX fun. Explore the scientific effects of forces, compression, tension and torsion by building a bridge that can carry loads between two remote islands. Will you save the day and bring the connection back to the islands?

Suitable for ages: 8-16 years.

Bookings essential, see www.selwynlibraries.co.nz. Cost $7 per person.

Explore: LEGO!

Burnham Community Hub, Thursday 13 July, 10.30-11.30am

Southbridge Community Hall, Thursday 20 July, 2-3pm

Create your exploration vehicle - explore outer space, the ocean, the bottom of your garden! What sort of vehicle do you need for your exploration? Stretch your imagination, create your vehicle and share (if you want to) with the group at the end.

Suitable for ages: 5-10 years. Children aged seven years and under must be actively supervised by an adult.

Bookings essential, see www.selwynlibraries.co.nz

Explore: Craft!

Lincoln Library, Friday 14 July 2-3pm

Leeston Library, Tuesday 18 July 10.30-11.30am

Rolleston Community Centre Lounge, Wednesday 19 July 10.30-11.30am

Darfield Library, Friday 21 July 10.30-11.30am

Explore with collage - create an artwork that tells a story! Look at some beautiful picture books where the illustrator has used collage to tell the story. See textures and colours in a whole different way!

Suitable for ages: 5-14 years. Children aged seven years and under must be actively supervised by an adult.

Bookings essential, see www.selwynlibraries.co.nz

Libraries will have a variety of displays in July, with a Static iPad installation showcasing Lynda.com at Lincoln and Darfield Libraries, and Youth Skills Day and Nelson Mandela Day displays at Lincoln. Leeston Library will have a Static iPad installation showcasing Mango languages, and the Treasures of the Pacific Canterbury Museum display. Lincoln will have a dog books display.

Libraries continue to open at 10am on the second and fourth Friday of the month for ongoing staff professional development.

For details on KidsFest, Book clubs, Storytime, Rhymetime, Paws for Reading and the eCollections sessions please go to www.selwynlibraries.co.nz.