Serious crash near Edgecumbe

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash on Te Teko Road between Edgecumbe and Te Teko.
Police were called at 12:45pm when two vehicles have collided.
One driver has been transported to Whakatane Hospital in a serious condition.
The other driver has minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene and the road is closed, with diversions in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.