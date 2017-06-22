Serious crash near Edgecumbe

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:15

Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash on Te Teko Road between Edgecumbe and Te Teko.

Police were called at 12:45pm when two vehicles have collided.

One driver has been transported to Whakatane Hospital in a serious condition.

The other driver has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene and the road is closed, with diversions in place.