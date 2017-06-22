Simple, nation-wide window-washer rules needed - WDC

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:15

Whangarei District has reiterated that window washers at intersections are a significant problem in the District and that simple, low-cost, nation-wide laws are needed to manage them.

Speaking to the Transport and Industrial Relations Select Committee on Council’s submission on the Land Transport Vehicle User Safety Amendment Bill, Council Chief Executive Rob Forlong said changes to the law to deter window washers needed to be practical and straight forward.

"Any solution needs to apply equally to both national and district roads, and needs to work in practice, not just in theory.

"Under the current rules councils can prosecute window washers, but that is impractical, expensive and I don’t recommend it. When you add up the staff time, court costs and other difficulties, we estimate the lowest cost to the ratepayer of each prosecution would be $5000 to $10,000 each time. Do that four or five times a year and you are looking at the cost of a new playground.

"Our council supports this amendment because we need the police to be given the powers they need to do whatever they consider necessary - whether it is talking with someone and moving them on, ticketing them, or other action because of other behaviours."

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said Council hopes that the select committee, "hears our concerns and acts on them, to enable us to provide practical solutions this coming summer."

To read Council’s formal submission, follow this link to the 25 May Council Agenda, and scroll to item four.

Link to submission: http://www.wdc.govt.nz/YourCouncil/CouncilMeetings/Documents/2017/Council-Agenda-2017-05-25.pdf