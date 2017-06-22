Development in 2013 Waikato missing person’s investigation

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:40

Police will this evening announce a significant development in the investigation into the disappearance of Hamilton man Frederick "Rick’ Hayward.

Mr Hayward was last seen leaving his home around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan.

New information has come to light which will feature tonight on Police Ten 7 on TV2 at 7.30pm.

Police conducted ground searches at the time, centred on bush and farm land around the area of Old Mountain Rd, with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter.

"This has been a difficult time for the family of Mr Hayward," says Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

"The investigation team now has new information which we hope will bring us closer to finding out what happened.

"It would be of enormous help if people could watch Police Ten 7 tonight, as the public’s help will be vital in determining what happened to Mr Hayward," says Detective Sergeant Saunders.

Anyone who can provide us with information is asked to call Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.