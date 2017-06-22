Police seek to locate missing Henderson man

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:50

Police have concerns for a missing 65-year-old Malaysian Man, Geok Yeo who went missing from Henderson around the Lincoln Road area on Friday 16 June, 2017.

He left his home address by foot and may be using public transport.

Geok was last seen wearing a blue/green tartan long sleeve fleece shirt, blue shoes and he was holding a small plastic bag.

Geok is fluent in English, Malaysian and Mandarin. His family are concerned for his welfare and would like him to return home.

If you have seen Geok Yeo or have any information that can help Police locate him please contact Waitakere Police on (09) 839 0600. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.