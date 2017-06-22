Improving trend into the weekend

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:52

It will be been a wet and unsettled end to the working week over the North Island, thanks to a low pressure system over the northern Tasman Sea, while a weak cold front has moved up the South Island. However, it is an improving trend as we get into the weekend with the low moving away to the east of the country and a southwest flow settling in.

The cooler air and the front over the South Island has brought a little snow to the ski fields there, with a bit more expected tomorrow.

"The South Island ski fields are in for a generally fine weekend," says forecaster Cameron Coutts. "Unfortunately North Island fields don’t fare so well, with wind and rain for Mount Ruapehu on Saturday, then lighter winds and occasional snow showers on Sunday."

Rain over the North Island and upper South Island eases away later tomorrow, and is followed by colder, showery southwest winds. Passing showers and cold winds on Saturday evening will make ‘rugging up’ a good idea for spectators at Matariki Fireworks in Wellington, and for those attending the first All Blacks test at Eden Park.

"Layer up if you’re heading to the rugby," commented Coutts. "The pesky showers and blustery southwest winds we’re expecting will make a temperature of 12 degrees feel more like 9," he said.