SH1 closed following fatal crash in Lichfield

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:52

Police are attending a fatal collision involving two trucks on State Highway 1, Lichfield, after emergency services were called at 2:15pm today.

One person has died at the scene.

SH 1 is closed between Wiltsdown Road and Ngatira Road.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should expect delays while the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.

Road users are reminded to drive to the conditions as whether conditions in the area deteriorate this evening - slow down, increase your following distance and, as always, fasten your seatbelt.