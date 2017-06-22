Still time to lodge an EQC claim after April floods

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:54

Waikato district property owners whose land suffered damage from slips or flooding during the April floods still have time to lodge a claim with the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

The EQC issued a statement this week to say that property owners whose land was damaged from slips, flood or silt inundation, and who have private insurance for home or contents, can make a claim with EQC within three months of the date the damage occurred. So if the damage occurred on 5 April (when ex-cyclone Debbie hit the district) then the claim must be lodged by 5 July.

Mayor Allan Sanson says, "So far EQC has received 17 claims from Waikato district property owners. I urge any property owners who suffered damage to ensure that they lodge a claim within the statutory timeframe."

The EQC statement says that with storms and floods, EQC covers natural disaster damage to land within 8 metres of, or under, a home or outbuilding, and land under or supporting the main accessway up to 60 metres from a dwelling (but not the driveway surfacing.) Bridges, culverts and retaining walls that support the home or insured land are also covered as part of EQC land cover. For natural landslips, EQC covers damage to home, contents and residential land within certain limits.

Claims can be lodged online at www.eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz, or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays. More information about EQC’s cover for this year’s flood events is online at https://www.eqc.govt.nz/recent-events/april-floods